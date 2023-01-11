AP source: Twins pass Correa's physical, finalize $200M deal

A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Correa passed his physical exam and finalized a $200 million, six-year contract with Minnesota. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Twins had yet to make the announcement.

Correa agreed Tuesday to return to the Twins after richer deals with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets both dissolved over concerns by those clubs about an old injury to his lower leg. Minnesota's contract could be worth $270 million over 10 seasons if the All-Star shortstop stays healthy, a uniquely structured deal the Twins assembled to get back in the mix after it appeared they'd be outspent — twice — by bigger-market franchises.