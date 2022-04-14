AP source: Trump aide Miller to testify to Jan. 6 committee

The House voted last week to sent contempt charges against former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino for their monthlong refusal to comply with subpoenas. The move was the third time the panel has sent contempt charges criminal referrals against those in the former president’s orbit to to the Justice Department for possible prosecution. The first two referrals, sent late last year, were for former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Bannon.

The contempt referral against Bannon resulted in an indictment, with a trial set to start in July. The Justice Department has been slower to decide whether to prosecute Meadows, much to the frustration of the committee.

Miller will now avoid the fate of the other former advisers and members of the Trump administration by testifying before the committee. The central facts of the Jan. 6 insurrection are known, but what the committee is hoping to do is fill in the remaining gaps about the attack on the Capitol. Lawmakers say they are committed to presenting a full accounting to make sure it never happens again.

The panel is looking into every aspect of the riot, including what Trump himself was doing while it unfolded and any connections between the White House and the rioters who broke into the Capitol building.

Associated Press writer Nomaan Merchant in Washington contributed to this report.