AP source: Tagovailoa, Bridgewater out of protocols

An unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant tasked with working the Bills game, who has since been terminated from that position following a brief investigation, found no head injury and allowed Tagovailoa to resume playing.

That decision, combined with the scene of Tagovailoa on the ground in Cincinnati days later, sparked quick and significant changes to the concussion protocols by the NFL and the NFL Players Association. The most notable addition was that an abnormality of balance and/or stability would be a symptom prohibiting a player from returning to a game.

Those amended policies kicked in last weekend — and Bridgewater got wrapped up in them almost immediately. He lasted only one play in Sunday’s loss at the New York Jets. While he did not show concussion symptoms, he was placed into the protocols.

The Dolphins said Bridgewater showed no concussion symptoms and passed tests, but a spotter reported seeing him stumble after the play. That determination — video does not seem to show a stumble — made Bridgewater ineligible to return.

Both Tagovailoa and Bridgewater had to complete a five-step return-to-play program as mandated by the league to get cleared. Tagovailoa also saw a number of independent experts in recent days.

“That’s one of the reasons you get multiple opinions and you see the most skilled, highly prepared, schooled and knowledgeable professionals that that you can get your hands on, so that you can have the most information possible from experts and not laymen," Miami coach Mike McDaniel said this week.

