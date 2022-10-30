AP source: Spurs waived Primo after allegation of exposure

There are no active court cases against Primo in Bexar County, Texas, according to online records.

On Friday, Primo released a statement to ESPN saying that he has “been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time.”

The Spurs took Primo with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft after he spent one year of college at Alabama.

Primo averaged 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in his rookie season with the Spurs, and 7.0 points, 4.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds in four games with the Spurs this season.

The team had even recently picked up his third-year option, a largely procedural move that locked in a $4.3 million salary for next season and showed that he was expected to remain in the Spurs' plans. He was making $4.1 million this season.

“It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs CEO R.C. Buford said when the team waived Primo on Friday. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich did not add details, referring reporters to Buford’s statement and saying “we’re going to stick by what we told you.”

