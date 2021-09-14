AP source: Seattle Mariners to host 2023 MLB All-Star Game

The team announced a news conference for Thursday at Seattle's Space Needle with baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. The purpose of the news conference is to announce that Seattle will be the site of the 2023 All-Star Game, a person familiar with the planning told The Associated Press on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the subject was not announced.

Seattle will host the All-Stars for the third time. The ballpark, then known as Safeco Field, opened in 1999 and was the site of the American League's 4-1 victory in 2001, part of a streak of 12 AL wins around the 7-7 tie in 2002. The game marked the final All-Star appearances of Cal Ripken Jr., who homered, and of Tony Gwynn.