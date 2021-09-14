AP Source: Royals promote Moore to president, Picollo to GM

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the club had not announced the moves.

The 54-year-old Moore presided over one of the most remarkable turnarounds in baseball history, leading the long-suffering Royals from a team that regularly lost 100 games upon his 2006 arrival to one that reached consecutive World Series. And in 2015, they beat the New York Mets in five games for their first championship in 30 years.