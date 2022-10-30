AP source: Royals hire Rays' Quatraro as new manager

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the club had yet to announce the move.

Quatraro replaces Mike Matheny, who was fired as part of a wide-spread shakeup within the organization after finishing with a 65-97 record for their sixth straight losing season. Quatraro was chosen by Royals general manager J.J. Picollo, who took over as head of the club's baseball operations after the firing of longtime front-office executive Dayton Moore.