AP source: Rockies agree to deals with Iglesias, Colomé

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreements have not yet been announced. In addition, the Rockies agreed to a minor league deal with outfielder Scott Schebler.

Bringing in Iglesias all but closes the door on a return of free-agent shortstop Trevor Story, who is set to become the latest big-name player to exit the Rockies. Before the 2021 season, the team traded perennial All-Star and Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals.