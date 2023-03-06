AP source: Raiders place franchise tag on Josh Jacobs

If Jacobs doesn't agree to a long-term deal, he would play under the terms of the franchise tag or sit out and forfeit his pay. That's what Le'Veon Bell did when the Pittsburgh Steelers placed the tag on him in 2018.

The Green Bay Packers placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Davante Adams last year. Adams then forced a trade to the Raiders.

Jacobs has repeatedly said he wants to play for the Raiders, and coach Josh McDaniels has made it clear he wants to keep his star running back in the building.

Jacobs led the league in 2022 with 1,653 yards rushing and 2,053 yards from scrimmage.

