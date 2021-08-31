AP source: Pats cut Newton, clearing way for Jones to start

Coach Bill Belichick acknowledged at the time of Newton's recent COVID-19 protocols absence that it was an opportunity for Jones. The rookie seized it, performing well during the first of two joint practices with the Giants.

“I’m going to be ready whenever my time comes up,” Jones said after Sunday's 22-20 win over New York. “We got work to do and we’ll get the things fixed and then we’ll just keep rolling.”

Though he didn't start any exhibition games, Jones took 107 snaps to just 38 for Newton.

The move by the Patriots means this would mark just the second time in the NFL since the merger that more than two rookie quarterbacks started opening games.

Trevor Lawrence already has been named the starter in Jacksonville; Zach Wilson is projected to start for the Jets;and Jones is set to start New England’s opener against Miami on Sept. 12.

Five rookie quarterbacks started openers in 2012.

