AP source: Patriots plan to re-sign CB Jonathan Jones

A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday the 29-year-old intends to sign a two-year deal worth a maximum value of $20 million, with $13 million guaranteed. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because new contracts can't officially be signed until Wednesday.

Jones thrived last season after switching from primarily defending slot receivers to playing on the outside. He started 16 games, tying for the team lead with four interceptions. He led all Patriots with 11 pass breakups.