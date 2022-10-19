AP source: Panthers would trade McCaffrey for right price

The Panthers are not expected to have a fire sale, despite having lost 12 of their past 13 games.

McCaffrey is one of the few bright spots on the league's 32nd-ranked offense.

He has 670 yards from scrimmage, which ranks fourth in the NFL behind only Saquon Barkley, Tyreek Hill and Nick Chubb. McCaffrey and Chubb are the only players in the league with five games with at least 100 yards from scrimmage.

McCaffrey said Wednesday that he's trying to stay focused on Sunday's game even as trade rumors swirl around the 2017 first-round draft pick.

“That's out of my control,” McCaffrey said. “I'm trying to control everything I can control. Right now I'm a Carolina Panther and giving it all to this place.”

When asked if he would like to be kept in the loop regarding trade talks, McCaffrey responded, “if they keep me in the loop, great. If not, it doesn't matter. To me I am focused on playing against the Bucs this weekend and doing everything I can to prepare for them.”

McCaffrey did not practice Wednesday as that is his normal rest day.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis