AP source: Padres hire Oakland's Bob Melvin as manager

The person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the hiring hadn't been officially announced. The 60-year-old Melvin will receive a three-year deal, the person said.

Melvin replaces Jayce Tingler, who was fired Oct. 6 after a brutal second-half collapse dropped the Padres from a solid grip on the NL’s second wild card spot to finishing with a losing record for the 10th time in 11 seasons.