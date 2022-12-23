AP source: Packers OL Jenkins agrees to contract extension

Jenkins primarily plays left guard, but he took over at left tackle for eight games last season to fill in for the injured David Bakhtiari. Jenkins played only those eight games last season before a torn anterior cruciate ligament knocked him out for the remainder of the year.

The knee injury caused Jenkins to miss the Packers’ opening game this season, but he has started 12 games since. He started at right tackle for his first five games before moving to left guard for the last seven games.

He has 33 career starts at left guard, eight at left tackle, six at right tackle and three at center.

