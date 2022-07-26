AP source: Packers' LaFleur, Gutekunst, Ball get extensions

Gutekunst took over as the Packers’ GM in January 2018 after working as their director of college scouting (2012-15) and director of player personnel (2016-17).

Green Bay's first-round draft picks during Gutekunst's stint as general manager have included cornerback Jaire Alexander, outside linebacker Rashan Gary, safety Darnell Savage Jr., quarterback Jordan Love, cornerback Eric Stokes, linebacker Quay Walker and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt. Gutekunst boosted the Packers' defense last season with the offseason addition of All-Pro linebacker DeVondre Campbell and the midseason signing of cornerback Rasul Douglas.

Gutekunst worked over the last year to smooth things over with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who had skipped the Packers' organized team activities and mandatory minicamp in a standoff with team management. Rodgers produced a second straight MVP season and discussed his improved relationship with team officials before signing a contract extension that keeps him in Green Bay.

Ball joined the Packers as a vice president of football administration/player finance in February 2008. He was promoted to his current position in January 2018.

