AP source: OF Conforto, Giants agree to $36M, 2-year deal

By JANIE McCAULEY, Associated Press
17 minutes ago
Outfielder Michael Conforto has agreed to a $36 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, a deal that includes an opt out after the first season

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Outfielder Michael Conforto has agreed to a $36 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, a deal that includes an opt out after the first season, a person with direct knowledge of the pact said Friday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract requires a successful physical to be finalized.

The Giants lost out on shortstop Carlos Correa earlier in the week when a concern with his surgically repaired right ankle arose during the medical evaluation process. Correa's $350 million, 13-year deal fell through, and he agreed instead with the New York Mets on a $315 million, 12-year contract.

San Francisco went 81-81 this year and missed the playoffs after winning a franchise-record 107 games and the NL West in 2021.

It should have a talented, experienced outfield in 2023. Mitch Haniger agreed to a $43.5 million, three-year contract this month and versatile Mike Yastrzemski returns.

___

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

