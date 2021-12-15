AP source: NBA, players' union may return to daily testing

“I’ve got a feeling we may go back to some of the stuff we did last year, which was clearly no fun,” Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said Wednesday. “But we got through the season, so I guess that’s the sacrifice. If that’s what we have to do, we have to do it.”

Another big change that’s already certain: The Toronto Raptors will have to limit attendance to 50% capacity, at least for now.

Officials in Ontario on Wednesday ordered the attendance limit, which will affect the Raptors, the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs and others. The Raptors were already planning to begin a new initiative called “Operation Mask Up (or out)” on Saturday, requiring “all attendees to strictly adhere to all mask-wearing protocols or risk ejection from the building.”

The Raptors’ ownership group also said it “strongly encourages all fans to get vaccinated and closely follow all public health protocols to protect each other and our community at large.”

The NHL also is planning enhanced protocols into early January, in response to the rising numbers. Multiple NFL teams have also been affected this week, with some forced to work remotely after multiple positive tests.

“Yeah, I’m worried. I’m just worried in general,” Rivers said. “You see football and hockey and us, basketball. It’s just a lot of it right now. It’s a lot of it nationwide. Obviously, outside of sports, as well. It clearly is a concern, for sure.”

Some players were removed from protocols in recent days, including Charlotte point guard LaMelo Ball. He was ruled out for Wednesday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs and is continuing to work on conditioning.

Players in the health and safety protocols must be sidelined at least 10 days or record two negative COVID-19 tests in a 24-hour period before they can resume basketball activities.

