AP source: Michigan's Harbaugh refuses to agree on charge

While the football program is dealing with an NCAA investigation, co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss is on leave amid an investigation by university police into a report of computer access crimes over a three-day span last month at the team's training facility.

Weiss is accused of accessing email accounts at the school without proper authorization, according to another person familiar with the situation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the police investigation is ongoing.

Weiss said in a statement to ESPN that he is fully cooperating with investigators and looks forward to the matter being resolved. Weiss has not responded to messages from The Associated Press.

The Wolverines seemed to kick off their week with good news on Monday when University of Michigan President Santa Ono shared on social media that Harbaugh told him he was staying at the school, ending another round of speculation that he would go back to coaching in the NFL.

Since then, Weiss was placed on leave and reports detailing Harbaugh's stance during the NCAA inquiry have emerged.

