AP source: Miami hiring Michigan's Gattis as o-coordinator

The news comes just days after Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh announced he was staying with his alma mater after interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings.

Harbaugh will now have to replace both of his coordinators from last year's 12-2 team. Former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald left last month to become the Baltimore Ravens' defensive coordinator.

Gattis joined Harbaugh at Michigan in 2019 after stints as an assistant coach at Alabama and Penn State.

At Penn State, he was passing game coordinator and receivers coach. He worked for two seasons at Penn State with Joe Moorhead, who was Cristobal's offensive coordinator for the last two seasons at Oregon.

Cristobal is reportedly expected to hire veteran assistant Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator. Steele was most recently defensive coordinator at Auburn in 2020.

Cristobal, a former Hurricanes' offensive lineman, left Oregon after four full seasons as head coach to return home to Miami in December.

