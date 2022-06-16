AP source: Mavericks acquire Christian Wood for 4 players

Either way, now Dallas star Luka Doncic gets another talented option to surround himself with next season. Wood has become a much better 3-point shooter as his career goes along; his 131 makes from beyond the arc this season matched his total from the previous two seasons combined.

Houston also currently has two other first-round picks in the draft — including No. 3, with the most likely selection in that spot being Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren or Duke’s Paolo Banchero. Orlando picks No. 1, followed by Oklahoma City at No. 2, and there has been much speculation that Banchero would fall to the Rockets.

The Rockets also have the No. 17 selection, acquiring that from Brooklyn as part of the James Harden trade in January 2021.

Wood averaged 50% shooting this season, including 39% from 3-point range. Dallas will be the 26-year-old’s seventh team in seven NBA seasons, after stints in Philadelphia, Charlotte, Milwaukee, New Orleans, Detroit and Houston.

His breakout started in an eight-game stint with the Pelicans in 2018-19, averaging 16.9 points. He averaged 21.0 points with the Rockets last season, his first as a full-time starter, and appeared in a career-most 68 games with Houston this season.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports