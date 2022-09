AP source: MacKinnon signs 8-year deal, highest paid in NHL

The hard-shooting, fast-skating center tied for the league-lead with 13 postseason goals. It was second-highest in a single playoff run in franchise history, trailing only Hall of Famer Joe Sakic's 18 goals in 1996 (when Colorado won its first Cup).

MacKinnon, the top overall pick in the 2013 draft, has been a finalist for the Hart Trophy in three of the last five seasons ('17-18, ‘18-19, ’20-21). He has 242 career goals and 406 assists — the most of anyone from his draft class.

“Nathan is obviously one of the premier players in the NHL so a long-term extension was something we wanted to get done before the season started,” Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said in a statement Tuesday about the extension. “He has that rare combination of speed and power with a high compete level that makes him a generational player. We are thrilled he will continue to be a member of this team and this community for many years to come.”

For years, MacKinnon was known as the most underpaid player in hockey — a title he really didn't care for. Now, he has another one — Stanley Cup champion.

He's part of a core Avalanche group that also includes defenseman Cale Makar, forward Mikko Rantanen and captain Gabriel Landeskog.

“Denver’s the only place I want to be, for sure,” MacKinnon recently said in Henderson, Nevada, during a preseason player media tour.

McDavid considers being surpassed as the highest-paid player, “good for hockey, I guess, to keep raising the bar."

“But ultimately the salary cap system’s a weird system where the more money you make, the less money someone else can make,” McDavid added. "It’s kind of a weird system that way. There’s always going to be give and take.”

