X
Dark Mode Toggle

AP source: Machado, Padres agree to new $350M, 11-year deal

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By BERNIE WILSON, Associated Press
20 minutes ago
A person with knowledge of the deal says All-Star slugger Manny Machado has agreed to a new $350 million, 11-year contract that will keep him with the San Diego Padres through 2033

All-Star slugger Manny Machado has agreed to a new $350 million, 11-year contract that will keep him with the San Diego Padres through 2033, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Machado must pass a physical before the deal, which was first reported by ESPN, is finalized. Machado was scheduled to bat second Sunday in the Padres' spring training game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Machado, 30, had said that after this season, he planned to opt out of the $300 million, 10-year deal he signed in 2019. With the $120 million he already has received, the new deal increases the free-spending Padres' commitment to Machado to $470 million over 15 years.

Machado, who has helped turn the Padres into a World Series contender, finished second in the NL MVP race last year. He'll anchor a susperstar-laden lineup that includes Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., who can return on April 20 from an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Michigan power line work continues, California gets breather
2
Voting continues in Nigeria, a day after polls due to close
3
On Ukraine front, civilians cling on as troops repel Russia
4
Migrant boat breaks up off Italian coast, killing nearly 60
5
In 2024 campaign, kingmaker reprise for South Carolina?
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top