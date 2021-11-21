springfield-news-sun logo
X

AP source: Kings fire coach Luke Walton in his 3rd season

Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton, center, yells to his team's defense during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)
Caption
Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton, center, yells to his team's defense during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

Credit: José Luis Villegas

Credit: José Luis Villegas

Nation & World
By JOSH DUBOW, Associated Press
20 minutes ago
A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that the Sacramento Kings have fired coach Luke Walton after getting off to a disappointing start in his third season in charge

The Sacramento Kings have fired coach Luke Walton after getting off to a disappointing start in his third season in charge, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

Walton was informed of the decision on Sunday, a day after a 123-105 home loss to Utah that dropped the Kings to 6-11 on the season, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the move.

ESPN first reported the firing.

Walton had a 68-93 record in two-plus seasons as coach, failing to get Sacramento back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2005-06 season.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Florida fires coach Dan Mullen, completing stunning fall
2
Exit polls: Bulgarian president wins apparent reelection
3
A sign for '22: Zverev dominates to claim ATP Finals trophy
4
In Kenosha and beyond, guns become more common on US streets
5
Olympic officials: Chinese tennis star Peng says she is safe
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top