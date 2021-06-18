AP source: Celtics' Walker, 16th pick to Thunder for Horford

After playing his first nine seasons in Atlanta, Horford signed with Boston as a free agent in 2016 and led the team to the conference finals in his first two seasons. But he opted out of the team after three seasons to go to Philadelphia, then the 76ers traded him to the Thunder before last season.

Horford, 35, averaged 14.2 points and 6.7 rebounds this season, but he played just 23 games before the Thunder shut him down in late March to take a look at younger players — including Brown.

Brown, 21, was a first-team All-G-League selection this season, and the Thunder saw enough to call him up and award him a multiyear deal. The 7-footer averaged 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds and tied a team record with 23 rebounds against the Celtics this season.

“As soon as he got his opportunity, he really embraced it," Horford said during the team's exit interviews. "He took it by storm. Playing in this league is not easy, night in and night out to have to prepare, everything that it takes, and I felt like he was up for the challenge.”

AP Sports Writers Cliff Brunt and Kyle Hightower contributed to this story.