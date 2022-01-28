AP source: Kane joining Oilers after being cleared by NHL

A person with knowledge of the deal said Thursday that Kane has agreed to terms with the Oilers on a contract for the remainder of the season that comes with a $750,000 salary and $625,000 in bonuses. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been announced.

Kane is expected to provide a boost for the Oilers, who who recently lost seven games in a row to fall out of playoff position in the Western Conference. But this was only possible after the NHL decided not to levy more discipline on the 30-year-old winger.