AP source: Jets' Wilson has no additional damage to knee

New York Jets' Zach Wilson is taken off the field after an injury during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Nation & World
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr., Associated Press
29 minutes ago
A person with knowledge told The Associated Press that New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson had arthroscopic surgery Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee and remains on track to return in a few weeks

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson had arthroscopic surgery Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee and remains on track to return in a few weeks, a person with knowledge told The Associated Press.

Wilson flew to Los Angeles to have the procedure performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who trimmed the meniscus and found no further damage in the knee, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce results of the surgery. That timeline means the Jets could still have their starting quarterback for Week 1.

ESPN first reported that no additional damage was found during Wilson’s surgery.

Wilson was initially expected to miss two to four weeks with a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his right knee, but the timeline for how long he'd be sidelined would be determined by the surgery on the meniscus. While the Jets received good news, they will likely be cautious with the second-year quarterback before getting him back on the field.

It was initially feared that Wilson suffered a serious — and potentially season-ending — knee injury during the second offensive series of New York's 24-21 preseason-opening win at Philadelphia last Friday night.

Joe Flacco could still start the regular-season opener against Baltimore — his former team — on Sept. 11 if Wilson isn't ready.

