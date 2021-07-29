AP source: Jets give QB Zach Wilson 4-year, $35.15 deal

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft in April, missed the first two days of training camp practices while the two sides hammered out details. The deal is worth $35.15 million, including a signing bonus of $22.9 million, and has a fifth-year team option.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the deal. NFL Network first reported that the sides reached an agreement.