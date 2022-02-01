AP source: Jaguars interview ex-Vikings GM Spielman for role

The 54-year-old Pederson first met with Jaguars owner Shad Khan and Baalke on Dec. 30.

The Jaguars also would like to interview Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell but would have to wait until after the Super Bowl to do it. Under NFL rules, O’Connell can’t meet with Jacksonville until after the Super Bowl because the Jaguars didn’t have an initial interview with him during the final two weeks of the regular season or the first week of the postseason.

The 36-year-old O’Connell interviewed with Houston on Monday and has a second one scheduled with Minnesota this week.

Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich remains a long-shot possibility in Jacksonville. He had a second interview with Khan, son Tony Khan and Baalke in person last week in Tampa, but discussions cooled the following day, presumably over Baalke’s status with the team.

Leftwich would prefer not to work with Baalke, according to another person with knowledge of the situation. Baalke has a less-than-stellar reputation around the league, evidenced by his last five seasons ending with a coaching change.

Baalke’s resume includes failed tenures with Urban Meyer (2021), Doug Marrone (2020), Chip Kelly (2016), Jim Tomsula (2015) and Jim Harbaugh (2014).

The 57-year-old Baalke remained in place after Khan fired Meyer in mid-December, a move that irked fans enough for them to organize a “clown out” protest for the season finale against Indianapolis. A few hundred fans showed up dressed in colorful wigs, oversized bowties and red noses.

But Khan appears committed to keeping Baalke even though the GM’s presence has proven to be a stumbling block in a coaching search that has stretched nearly 50 days.

Jacksonville’s initial list of candidates included Pederson and fellow former NFL coaches Jim Caldwell and Bill O’Brien as well as NFL coordinators Leftwich, Nathaniel Hackett, Matt Eberflus, Todd Bowles, Kellen Moore and Jaguars offensive coordinator/interim head coach Darrell Bevell. Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn declined an interview request.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL