AP source: Jaguars hiring Doug Pederson as next head coach

Pederson ultimately got the nod over former NFL coaches Jim Caldwell and Bill O’Brien, current/former coordinators Byron Leftwich, Nathaniel Hackett, Matt Eberflus, Todd Bowles, Kellen Moore, and Jaguars offensive coordinator/interim head coach Darrell Bevell. Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn declined an interview request, presumably because he preferred not to work with Baalke.

Discussions with Leftwich broke down for similar reasons, according to another person familiar with the process.

Former Las Vegas interim coach Rich Bisaccia and fired Denver coach Vic Fangio also interviewed and could end up being hired as coordinators.

Pederson led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl following the 2017 season and made the playoffs three times in five seasons. The Eagles went 4-11-1 in his final year.

Pederson was 51-34-1 in Philly, including 4-2 in the postseason. Before that, he served three seasons (2013-15) as Kansas City’s offensive coordinator and made the playoffs twice.

In Jacksonville, he’ll be tasked with ending the team’s woeful ways and getting the most out of quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL