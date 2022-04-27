AP source: Jags, LT Robinson agree to 3-year, $54M extension

Using the franchise tag on him for a second straight year was a surprise move considering the Jaguars drafted Stanford left tackle Walker Little with the 45th overall pick last year in hopes of pairing him with quarterback Trevor Lawrence for the foreseeable future. Little started the final two games of the 2021 season and played well, leading some to believe general manager Trent Baalke would move on from Robinson.

But with Robinson back for a sixth season, Little will compete with Jawaan Taylor at right tackle. Nonetheless, the Jags are planning to address the offensive line in the draft.

Longtime center Brandon Linder retired after eight injury-filled seasons, and Jacksonville let starting guards Andrew Walker and A.J. Cann leave in free agency.

The Jags signed five-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff to a three-year, $49.5 million contract that included $30 million guaranteed. They also brought back versatile backup guard/tackle Will Richardson and longtime backup center Tyler Shatley.

But holes remain. The team is expected to use at least two of its 12 draft picks to bolster a line that allowed Lawrence to get sacked 32 times in 2021. It just won't be the first one.

