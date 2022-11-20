AP source: Hackett hands off Broncos' play-calling duties

Up until this week, Hackett had declined to relinquish play-calling duties despite the team's stubbornly ineffective offense, which has negated a defense that leads the league in several categories and has kept the team in every game this season.

The Broncos are hoping for a turnaround like the Eagles had when rookie head coach Nick Sirianni turned over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Shane Steichen at midseason last year. Philadelphia won six of its last eight games and started this season 8-0.

This is the second major move by Hackett, who received a vote of confidence two weeks ago from new team owner/CEO Greg Penner.

In September, Hackett hired longtime NFL assistant coach Jerry Rosburg out of retirement to help him make game-day decisions after multiple communication breakdowns and several operational miscues.

Hackett recently incorporated 7-on-7 drills at practice to help Wilson and his receivers find their rhythm. He didn't use that staple drill in training camp, saying it wasn't " real football."

