AP source: GOP Maryland Gov. Hogan won't run for Senate

Hogan privately notified key Washington Republicans, including McConnell, of his decision ahead of the press conference.

Aides sought to distinguish Hogan's move from that of New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who stunned McConnell's team last November by announcing he would seek reelection for governor instead of running for the Senate. At the time, Sununu was widely expected to enter the race to challenge Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, but he changed his mind after speaking to multiple Senate Republicans.

Hogan never signaled he was interested in becoming a senator. Just last month he publicly declared that he did not have “a burning desire” to serve in the Senate. But given the extraordinary encouragement he received from leading Republicans in Washington, he gave the prospect serious consideration.

McConnell and Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who leads the GOP’s Senate campaign arm, held multiple recruitment conversations with Hogan in recent months. Allies also made financial pledges and shared internal polling to persuade him to run.

With Hogan unpersuaded by McConnell’s pitches, McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, a Cabinet member in the Trump and George W. Bush administrations, also encouraged a Senate bid during a lunch with Hogan’s wife in the Maryland governor’s mansion.

While Hogan will not run for the Senate in 2022, the possibility of a presidential run in 2024 remains a distinct possibility. Hogan has positioned himself to run as a legitimate alternative to Trump and his divisive politics, although the Maryland governor would open a prospective presidential primary campaign as an overwhelming underdog given Trump’s dominant standing in the GOP.

Perhaps to that end, a Hogan-aligned outside group released a video Tuesday afternoon highlighting Hogan’s calls for unity from last week’s State of the State address.

“George Washington warned that partisanship would create a spirit of revenge that would undermine the reins of government and lead to the ruins of public liberty,” Hogan says in the video, which includes references to abolitionists Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman, as well as Thurgood Marshall, the Supreme Court’s first Black Justice.

Hogan added: “We still believe in the power of coming together to change things for the better. And we still believe that what unites us is greater than that which divides us.”

Hogan’s bipartisan approach might not appeal to Trump’s political base, but he is poised to leave office at the end of the year as one of the nation’s most popular Republican governors.

Peoples reported from New York.