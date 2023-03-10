AP source: Flyers fire GM Fletcher, give Briere interim job

Fletcher was fired a week after he failed to make any major moves at the trade deadline for the scuffling franchise. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not officially been announced.

The Flyers, who had just one playoff berth during Fletcher's 4 1/2 years on the job, are set to play Saturday in Pittsburgh. The Flyers are 24-30-11 this season and well out of the playoff race.