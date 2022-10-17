AP Source: Executive VP Easterby let go by Houston Texans

Easterby seemed to very involved in the team’s decision-making process after that hire, but had been less vocal and visible this season after coach Lovie Smith was hired to replace David Culley, who was fired after just one season.

Before working with the Patriots, Easterby worked for the Kansas City Chiefs for two seasons where he focused on player development and character development. Easterby didn’t immediately respond to a message from The AP seeking comment.

Smith would not comment on Easterby's job status Monday, saying you don't talk about “anything until it's official," but did address their relationship.

“My dealing with Jack has been great," Smith said. “He's been good for our organization. One of the first guys that I got a chance to talk with before I came down here.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports