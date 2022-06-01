AP source: Drury replacing White as NBC Premier League voice

White calls Chicago Fire games during the offseason. He said on Twitter in February "I'll be back in Chicago in 2022, and for a longer spell this time."

MLS’ deals with ESPN and Fox expire at the end of this season, with a potential for a change in broadcasters.

Before joining NBC, White did Seattle Sounders games on local radio and television.

Drury's voice is familiar to diehard American soccer viewers. Besides Premier League, he has also done games on CBS during its coverage of the Champions League.

This upcoming season marks the start of NBC's six-year, $2.7 billion extension with the Premier League.

