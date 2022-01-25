AP source: coach Sean Payton resigns from New Orleans Saints

A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the 58-year-old Payton was stepping down. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move was not going to be announced until a media availability later in the day.

Payton leaves his first and only NFL head coaching job with a 152-89 regular-season record – and nine playoff appearances -- in 15 seasons. The Saints won the NFL title in 2009.