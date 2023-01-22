AP source: Chiefs' Mahomes sustained high ankle sprain

The Chiefs will play the winner of Sunday's game between Cincinnati and Buffalo. If it's the Bengals, their rematch of last year's AFC title game would be played at Arrowhead Stadium. If it's the Bills, the game would occur in Atlanta.

Mahomes said after the game Saturday night that his ankle “feels better than I thought it would feel now.”

“Obviously, I have a lot of adrenaline going right now. We'll see how it feels but I'll hop right into treatment tonight and try to do whatever I can to be as close to 100% by next week,” he said. “Luckily for us we played the early game on Saturday, so we get an extra almost half a day that I can let that ankle rest.”

Still, high ankle sprains can be potentially serious injuries. Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire sustained one in late November and landed on injured reserve, and only last week did he return to practice.

“Pain is pain,” Mahomes said. “You're going to have to deal with it.”

Mahomes missed most of the second quarter against the Jaguars but still threw for 195 yards and two scores. The second of them was a throw to Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the fourth quarter that ultimately provided the winning margin.

While Mahomes was out, backup Chad Henne also led the Chiefs on a 12-play, 98-yard touchdown drive.

“I've got to tell you, 15 is tough as nails, being able to come back in," Chiefs safety Justin Reid said. "Even staying in after the injury and handing the ball off while he's basically hobbling on one leg. The guy — that just shows you his love for the game and his character and his will to just be out there for his team and doing everything he can to help us win.”

