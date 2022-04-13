springfield-news-sun logo
X

AP source: CDC to extend travel mask requirement for 2 weeks

President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Des Moines International Airport, in Des Moines Iowa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, en route to Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

caption arrowCaption
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Des Moines International Airport, in Des Moines Iowa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, en route to Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Nation & World
By ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press
43 minutes ago
The Biden administration will extend for two weeks the nationwide mask requirement for public transit as it monitors an uptick in COVID-19 cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will extend for two weeks the nationwide mask requirement for public transit as it monitors an uptick in COVID-19 cases, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was set to extend the order, which was to expire on April 18, by two weeks to monitor for any observable increase in severe virus outcomes as cases rise in parts of the country. The move was being made out of abundance of caution, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to preview the CDC's action.

The administration had been hoping to roll out a more flexible masking strategy this week that would have replaced the nationwide requirement.

In Other News
1
Delta loses $940 million in Q1, but bookings, revenue, surge
2
East African oil pipeline hits the headwinds
3
Homebuyers stymied by fewer homes, high prices, rising rates
4
Trucker blockade snarls US-Mexico border over Texas order
5
Live Updates | Jersey freezing Abramovich-linked assets
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top