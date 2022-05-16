AP source: Browns Watson to meet with NFL officials in Texas

Watson signed a fully guaranteed $230 million contract in March with the Browns, who outbid several teams and have committed to the three-time Pro Bowl QB despite his ongoing legal situation. Two grand juries in Texas declined to indict Watson on criminal charges filed by the women, but the civil cases remain open.

Watson has given depositions on several of them, and to this point he has not missed any of Cleveland's offseason programs. Watson has denied assaulting the women, saying any sex was consensual.

As his future with the Browns remains uncertain, Watson's treating some of his new teammates to a weekend in the Bahamas to do some bonding and field work. It's not yet known which players will be making the upcoming trip with Watson.

Last month, cornerback Denzel Ward said Watson and All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett were planning trips for the Browns' offense and defense.

