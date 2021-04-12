AP source: Browns still putting rush on Jadeveon Clowney

The Browns ended their long playoff drought last season and have Super Bowl aspirations. They have been in the market to upgrade their defensive end spot after Olivier Vernon ruptured an Achilles tendon in the regular-season finale and wasn't re-signed.

Clowney's asking price could be the only impediment. The Browns won't invest too heavily in him after already committing $125 million over five years to Garrett.

Clowney was the No. 1 overall pick by Houston in 2014 and has dealt with assorted injuries. He spent five seasons with the Texans, recording 29 sacks and making the Pro Bowl three times. He played one season in Seattle before going to Tennessee.

___

