AP source: Browns landing WR Cooper in trade with Cowboys

Cooper spent the past four seasons with Dallas. He had 68 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021. A three-time Pro Bowler, he has had five 1,000-yard seasons as a pro — two with Dallas, two with the Raiders and in the season he split with both teams after being traded in 2018.

He immediately would move to the top of Cleveland's depth chart, and his addition would likely have the Browns focusing on other needs in free agency and perhaps a defensive player instead of a receiver with the No. 13 pick in this year's draft.

Once Beckham left in November, the Browns were without an experienced receiver capable of stretching defenses. Also, No. 2 wide receiver Jarvis Landry suffered a knee injury in Week 2 and struggled the rest of the season, posting career lows in catches, yards and TDs.

It's probable the Browns will release Landry, who is scheduled to make $15 million next season.

Cleveland may still add more receiving depth via free agency or in a draft loaded with talented prospects. At this point, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz are their only other proven players at the position.

