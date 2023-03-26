X

AP source: Bobby Wagner returning to Seahawks on 1-year deal

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By TIM BOOTH, Associated Press
Updated 45 minutes ago
Bobby Wagner is headed back to the Seattle Seahawks after agreeing to a one-year deal to rejoin the team where he became one of the top linebackers in the NFL

SEATTLE (AP) — Bobby Wagner is headed back to the Seattle Seahawks to rejoin the team with which he became one of the top linebackers in the NFL.

The team announced Wagner's return Saturday night. It's a one-year contract, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team didn't announce terms.

“BOBBY. IS. BACK,” the Seahawks posted on their Twitter account. “We’ve agreed to terms with the future Hall of Famer.”

Seattle teammates Quandre Diggs and Tyler Lockett first broke the news on Twitter, and NFL Network and ESPN said the deal was worth up to $7 million.

Wagner spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Seahawks after being selected in the second round of the 2012 draft by Seattle. He became a six-time first-team All-Pro selection during his tenure in Seattle, where he was regularly regarded as one of the best middle linebackers in the league.

Wagner was released by Seattle just over a year ago in a salary cap move. Wagner was due nearly $17 million and wanted to give Jordyn Brooks the opportunity to step into the middle linebacker role.

But Brooks suffered a torn ACL late last season and is expected to miss a significant chunk of the 2023 season. Seattle signed Devin Bush to a one-year deal earlier in free agency, but still needed additional answers.

Enter Wagner, who was a second-team All-Pro selection last season playing for his hometown Los Angeles Rams. Wagner started all 17 games and had 140 tackles for the Rams, but was let go by the Rams earlier this offseason with Los Angeles entering a rebuild phase.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

In Other News
1
Trump, facing potential indictment, holds defiant Waco rally
2
Yanks pitcher Severino has lat strain, likely to start on IL
3
FAU holds off Nowell and K-State to reach 1st Final Four
4
Boutier 1st at Superstition Mountain as Jutanugarn struggles
5
China says Honduras cuts diplomatic ties with Taiwan
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top