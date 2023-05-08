AP source: Biden would veto House GOP bill on immigration

Republicans are looking to capitalize on the spotlight as immigration surges into the national news this week with the ending of COVID-19 restrictions that allowed border authorities to quickly return many migrants who crossed the border illegally. They aim to vote on their Secure the Border Act on Thursday — the same day the emergency powers expire. Officials have already seen a surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border and are bracing for more.

The legislation represents the GOP's first major immigration policy proposal since the Trump era, when hardline immigration opponents controlled the White House. The 213-page bill resurrects a slew of Trump's policies, such as building barriers along hundreds of miles of border country, and in some cases, pushes beyond the former president's aggressive policies.