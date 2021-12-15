AP source: Biden-Manchin talks on $2T Dem bill going poorly

Manchin, D-W.Va., has told the president he wants to eliminate the measure's extension of a more generous child tax credit, said the person, who would describe the situation only on condition of anonymity.

Many Democrats consider the expanded child tax credit crucial for the millions of families it helps and for the legislation's prospects of moving through the narrowly divided Congress. The 10-year, roughly $2 trillion measure also has money for health care, universal prekindergarten and climate change programs.