AP source: Biden holds off on climate emergency declaration

The president vowed late last week to take robust executive action on climate after Manchin — who has wielded outsized influence on Biden’s legislative agenda because of Democrats’ razor-thin majority in the Senate — hit the brakes on negotiations over proposals for new environmental programs and higher taxes on the wealthy and corporations.

One of the biggest backers of fossil fuels within the Democratic caucus, Manchin has blamed persistently high inflation for his hesitation to go along with another spending package. His resistance has enraged other congressional Democrats who have ramped up pressure on Biden to act on his own on climate.

The president “needs to go big on climate — starting by declaring a climate emergency so we can take bold action NOW on the disastrous impacts climate chaos has on our health, environment, and economy,” Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., tweeted Tuesday morning.

John Podesta, chair of the board of directors at the Center for American Progress, said environmental leaders met with senior White House officials on Friday to discuss policy ideas.

Some proposals included ramping up regulations on vehicle emissions and power plants. They also want Biden to avoid an expansion in domestic drilling.

“If he’s going to make good on his commitments to do everything he can to bring emissions down, he’s got to pay attention to those critical regulatory issues that are facing him,” Podesta said.

Ben King, an associate director at the Rhodium Group, an independent research firm, said the U.S. is “nowhere close” to meeting the goals set by Biden for reducing emissions.

Biden escalated the country’s emissions reduction target to 50% to 52% below 2005 levels by 2030. Under the current policies in place at the federal and state level, the U.S. is on track to reach a reduction of 24% to 35%, according to the Rhodium Group’s latest analysis.

“Absent meaningful policy action, we’re far off track from meeting the goals that the U.S. is committed to under the Paris accord,” King said, referencing a 2015 global conference on addressing climate change.