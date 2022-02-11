AP source: Auburn to retain football coach Bryan Harsin

Harsin's debut season ended with five straight losses followed by heavy turnover among players and coaches. The person confirmed Auburn's decision to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. An Auburn spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

Auburn has lost 18 players and five assistant coaches in the aftermath of a 6-7 season. That includes three coordinators: Harsin fired offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and Bobo's replacement, Austin Davis, resigned for personal reasons, while defensive coordinator Derek Mason left for the same job at Oklahoma State.