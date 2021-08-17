AP Source: 76ers, Embiid agree to $196 million, 4-year deal

A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that Embiid and the Sixers agreed on a four-year, $196 million contract extension that will take the All-Star center through the 2026-27 season. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was not expected to be formally announced until later Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Embiid was NBA MVP runner-up this season and led the Sixers to the best regular-season record in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers lost in the second round to the Atlanta Hawks.