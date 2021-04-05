AP PHOTOS: Italy ballroom dancers twirl through lockdown

“It’s something beautiful for us because we’re older, but we can still put ourselves in play,” said Franco Cauli, a 70-year-old dancer who along with his 74-year-old partner is training for a competition at the end of April.

He said he felt safe with the health protocols taken by the school and says participants rigorously respect them.

The Italian Dance Sport Federation has decreed that 34 athletes are allowed to train in a school the size of New Dancing Days, recognizing that continuity in practice is necessary. Currently there are 17 couples, aged nine to 76, who train up to five days a week.

From a viewing spot above the dance floor, Serafini keeps an eye on her twirling students and shouts directions to them. If she sees something wrong, she’ll stop the music, go down to the dance floor and demonstrate the correct way to do a step, pose or twirl.

“The school is my great pride. When I see them on the dance floor, it is like I am there,” she said.

—-

Follow all of AP's reporting on the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Dancers, wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 warm up before their lesson at the New Dancing Days school, in Rome, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Dancers, wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 warm up before their lesson at the New Dancing Days School, in Rome, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Dancers, wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 look at their schoolmates training at the New Dancing Days School, in Rome, Wednesday March 24, 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Dancers, wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 look at their schoolmates training at the New Dancing Days school, in Rome, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Young dancers, wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 train at the New Dancing Days association, in Rome, Wednesday March 24, 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

A couple of young dancers, wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 talk in a pause of their training at the New Dancing Days association, in Rome, Wednesday March 24, 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Dancers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 train at the New Dancing Days school, in Rome, Wednesday March 24, 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions..(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

New dancing Days owner Raffaella Serafini gives directions to dancers during a practice in Rome, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Young dancers, wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 train at the New Dancing Days School, in Rome, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Despite the lock-down in Rome competitive dancers can still train.While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Young dancers twirl during a practice at the New Dancing Days School, in Rome, Wednesday March 24, 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Dancers twirl during a practice at the New Dancing Days school, in Rome, Wednesday March 24, 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Dancers twirl during a practice at the New Dancing Days school, in Rome, Wednesday March 24, 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

A young dancer, wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 trains at the New Dancing Days association, in Rome, Wednesday March 24, 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

A dancer, adjusts her face mask wore to curb the spread of COVID-19 at the New Dancing Days association, in Rome, Wednesday March 24, 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Dancers put on their shoes before a practice at the New Dancing Days school, in Rome, Sunday, March 28 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

New Dancing Days owner Raffaella Serafini gives directions to dancers during a practice, in Rome, Sunday, March 28, 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Dancers warm up before a practice at the New Dancing Days School, in Rome, Sunday, March 28, 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Caterina Galasso, 62, and Silvano Nocca, 72 pose for a portrait after a practice at the New Dancing Days school, in Rome, Sunday March 28 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Serena Brunetti, left, and Andrea Sterbini pose for a portrait after a practice at the New Dancing Days association, in Rome, Sunday, March 28, 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino