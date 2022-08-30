AP, other news outlets sue Uvalde officials for records

A spokeswoman for the city of Uvalde said they had to be served a copy of the lawsuit and declined comment. Representatives for the school district and sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Uvalde officials, including Mayor Don McLaughlin, have previously citied ongoing investigations in their defense of the city continuing to withhold some records. The city has released some body camera footage from Uvalde police that show officers from multiple agencies in and outside the school during the attack.

The fullest account of the shooting has so far come from a report from a Texas House investigative committee that found wide failures by nearly 400 officers who rushed to the scene but waited more than an hour to confront the gunman. The report, released in July, also noted that Uvalde families had "already waited too long for answers and transparency."

The Texas Department of Public Safety, which had more than 90 officers at the scene, has also denied public records requests since the shooting.

