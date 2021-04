AP Interview: Beijing says US 'too negative' toward China

“For a big country with 1.4 billion people, these goals are not easily delivered,” Le said. “Some countries are asking China to do more on climate change. I am afraid this is not very realistic.”

Le said he had no details on the Kerry meetings in Shanghai.

Biden has invited 40 world leaders, including Xi, to an April 22-23 virtual climate summit. The U.S. and other countries are expected to announce more ambitious national targets for cutting carbon emissions and pledge financial help for climate efforts by less wealthy nations.

Le said that China would convey a positive message at the meeting, but added that China is responding to climate change on its own initiative, not because others asked it to. On whether Xi would join the summit, Le said “the Chinese side is actively studying the matter.”

The U.S. and China have become increasingly at odds over a range of issues, including accusations of human rights abuses in Tibet and the Xinjiang region, a crackdown on protest and political freedom in Hong Kong, China’s assertion of its territorial claims toward Taiwan and in the South China Sea and accusations Beijing was slow to inform the world about the COVID-19 outbreak that became a devastating global pandemic.

China hoped for an improvement in relations under Biden, who succeeded President Donald Trump in January, but Biden's administration has shown no sign of backing down on hardline policies toward China. The two sides traded sharp and unusually public barbs at the start of talks in Alaska last month.

Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Yucheng speaks during an interview with the Associated Press at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, Friday, April 16, 2021. Le spoke to AP on a wide range of issues during an interview on Friday including climate change and US-China relations. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

